Venezuela opposition calls for global protests to challenge victory claim of President Nicolas Maduro

Electoral authorities in Venezuela declared Maduro the winner of the July 28 vote with 52 percent, but have yet to release a detailed breakdown of the results.

AFP
Published12 Aug 2024, 07:23 AM IST
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro
Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro (Zurimar Campos / Miraflores Palace / Handout via Reuters)

Venezuela's opposition called Sunday for worldwide protests on August 17 to show support for its claimed victory in last month's election over President Nicolas Maduro, who was declared the winner.

"This Saturday, August 17, we will take to the streets of Venezuela and the world... let's shout together so that the world supports our victory and recognizes the truth and popular sovereignty," said opposition leader Maria Corina Machado in a video on social media.

Opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, who replaced Machado on the ballot after she was banned from running, said separately: "We won, Venezuela won... see you on the 17th."

 

Also Read | Venezuela’s government turns to tech to curb election protests

Both leaders have been in hiding for over a week, with Machado saying recently that she feared for her life, as several other members of the Venezuelan opposition have been reportedly whisked away with no warning.

Electoral authorities declared Maduro the winner of the July 28 vote with 52 percent, but have yet to release a detailed breakdown of the results.

The opposition, in contrast, published a large set of data -- the legitimacy of which has been denied by Maduro but backed by the United States and several Latin American countries.

 

Also Read | Venezuela unrest: President Maduro blocks access to X for 10 days, says report

Those results show Gonzalez Urrutia receiving 67 percent of the vote, largely in line with pre-election polling.

"This message is for you, who do not recognize yourself in today's Venezuela, who are tired of having your family separated, who voted and want what you decided on July 28 to be respected," Machado said on X, which Maduro has sought to ban temporarily in the country.

"See you next Saturday the 17th at the Great World Protest for the TRUTH," she added.

Machado has called for Maduro to enter into negotiations with the opposition, telling AFP that her team would offer "guarantees and incentives" for a "negotiated transition" which sees him leave office.

National collapse

Since coming to power in 2013, Maduro has overseen a national collapse, including an 80 percent drop in the once-wealthy oil-rich country's GDP, amid domestic economic mismanagement and international sanctions.

According to the United Nations, more than seven million Venezuelans have fled the country of 30 million since 2013, mostly to other Latin American countries and the United States.

The disputed election sparked protests that have left at least 24 people dead, according to rights groups, with more than 2,000 arrested.

Venezuela's Supreme Court -- widely seen as aligned with Maduro -- summoned all presidential candidates before it, though Gonzalez Urrutia refused to attend, saying he risked his freedom by appearing at the venue.

Also Read | Venezuela’s Machado Emerges From Hiding to Attend Public Rally

The body's president nonetheless on Saturday said it was continuing to assess the election, and that it's ruling would be "final and binding."

Gonzalez Urrutia called Saturday for Maduro to end "violence and persecution."

"Demanding respect for our constitution is not a crime, demonstrating peacefully to uphold the will of millions of Venezuelans is not a crime," the 74-year-old former diplomat added.

Only a handful of nations allied with Venezuela have recognized Maduro's victory, while several Latin American nations and the United States back the opposition's claim.

Also Read | Venezuela’s Machado Fears for Her Life, She Writes in WSJ Op-Ed

The White House on Sunday said it was "considering a range of options to incentivize and pressure Maduro to recognize the election results."

"We have made it clear that Maduro needs to recognize the results of the July 28 election, in which Edmundo Gonzalez received the most votes," a National Security Council spokesperson told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Asked about a Wall Street Journal report which said the United States had offered to give Maduro amnesty in exchange for his leaving office, the spokesperson said: "We have not made any offers of amnesty to Maduro or others since the election."

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Aug 2024, 07:23 AM IST
HomeGlobalVenezuela opposition calls for global protests to challenge victory claim of President Nicolas Maduro

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    332.60
    03:57 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    9.9 (3.07%)

    Tata Steel

    151.80
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.3 (0.86%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.95
    03:59 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    3.65 (1.22%)

    Tata Power

    417.80
    03:54 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    NBCC India

    184.70
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    15.8 (9.35%)

    Godfrey Phillips India

    4,444.55
    03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    315.9 (7.65%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    708.55
    03:55 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    50.1 (7.61%)

    Affle India

    1,596.75
    03:40 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    110.5 (7.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,544.000.00
      Chennai
      71,753.000.00
      Delhi
      71,405.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,126.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Global

      More From Popular in Global
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue