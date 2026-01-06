Venezuela presents a big headache for big oil

This is not a new development. In his book “The Quest”, Mr Yergin quotes a Western CEO’s doubts about going into Iraq after America toppled Saddam Hussein in 2003. “Tell us about the legal system, tell us about the political system. Tell us about the economic system and about the contractual and fiscal systems, and tell us about arbitration. And tell us about security…Tell us all those things, and then we’ll talk about whether we’re going to invest or not.” It took more than six years for those questions to be answered to the supermajors’ satisfaction. Their eventual investments often far underperformed expectations.