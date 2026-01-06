Venezuela presents a big headache for big oil

DONALD TRUMP is an idiosyncratic figure. This has not stopped hobbyist historians from rummaging America’s past in search of analogues. His manufacturing nostalgia hints at the 1950s. His love of tariffs points to the 1930s. His imperialist streak smacks of the 1890s. A press conference on January 3rd harked back to the 1820s. Hours after American special forces snatched Venezuela’s dictator, Nicolás Maduro, from his bedroom in Caracas to face drug-trafficking charges in New York (which he denies), Mr Trump brought up that era’s “Monroe doctrine” of American hegemony over its hemispheric backyard.