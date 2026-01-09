Venezuela says it will release political prisoners as peace gesture
Summary
The regime’s leaders said a significant number would be freed, though details were scarce.
Venezuela’s regime said it would release political prisoners as it looked to appease the Trump administration less than a week after U.S. commandos captured the country’s former leader, Nicolás Maduro.
