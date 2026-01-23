Venezuela unveils oil bill to attract investors, lift output
Ryan Dubé , Kejal Vyas , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 23 Jan 2026, 06:49 am IST
Summary
Oil analysts say the reform would help foreign companies already in Venezuela, but falls short of President Trump’s plans to attract big investments.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
CARACAS, Venezuela—The country’s interim government unveiled a bill Thursday to loosen the state’s iron-tight control over its beleaguered oil industry, a move aimed at attracting U.S. energy companies but one that analysts say falls short of what is needed to unlock major new investments and revive output as President Trump has demanded.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story