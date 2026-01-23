Venezuela unveils oil bill to attract investors, lift output

The proposal would codify into law the opaque oil deals, known as productive participation contracts, that Maduro implemented to circumvent U.S. sanctions on the oil industry, oil analysts say. It would keep a 30% royalty but permit the government to reduce it to 15% in some joint ventures. The bill permits independent arbitration to resolve disputes but doesn’t specify whether it would be conducted abroad, a longtime demand of investors who saw Venezuela’s leftist government in the past nationalize oil projects held by foreign companies