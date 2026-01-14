The Justice Department memo is striking given that it partly relies on Machado’s legitimacy as a legal justification, even as the Trump administration has thrown its support behind Maduro’s vice president, Delcy Rodriguez, and continues to work with her as the acting leader of the country. Trump has praised the regime loyalist, saying she has been “very good," while declaring that Machado, who won the Nobel Peace Prize for her activism for democracy in Venezuela, “doesn’t have the support or the respect" to lead the country.