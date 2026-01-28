Venezuelans suddenly have hope for the Economy. Less so for democracy.

Few global currencies have had more spectacular declines than the bolivar. In Ian Fleming’s 1961 novel “Thunderball," from the James Bond series, the main villain demanded that the earnings from his criminal enterprise be transferred in Swiss francs and Venezuelan bolivars, a sign of the strength and stability of the currency at the time. By 2020, the popular cartoon series “Animaniacs" featured a caricature of Maduro hosting a game show where a contestant struggles to guess the price of corn, which rises exponentially in real time into the billions of bolivars because of runaway inflation.