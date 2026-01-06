Venezuela’s regime raced to reassert control of the streets days after the U.S. captured its former leader Nicolás Maduro, as regular citizens tried to keep their heads down and go about daily business.
Venezuela’s new leader rushes to assert control after Maduro’s fall
SummaryDelcy Rodríguez declared a ‘state of external commotion’ and security forces set up checkpoints.
