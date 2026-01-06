Venezuela’s new leader rushes to assert control after Maduro’s fall

Venezuela’s regime raced to reassert control of the streets days after the U.S. captured its former leader Nicolás Maduro, as regular citizens tried to keep their heads down and go about daily business.
Maduro’s top lieutenant Delcy Rodríguez was sworn in as the country’s acting president Monday, as small groups of armed civilians known as colectivos, paramilitary units in support of the ousted president, sped around the city on motorbikes—a reminder that while Maduro is gone, his loyalists are still very much in power.
Responsible for brutally stamping out protests in recent years, the colectivos stood guard near the presidential palace over the weekend, as well as at a military site that houses the mausoleum of Hugo Chávez, Maduro’s predecessor.
In one of her first acts, Rodríguez declared a “state of external commotion,” authorizing police to search for and arrest anyone who supported the raid by U.S. commandos who snatched Maduro and his wife.
Maduro hard-liners in the legislature, including his son known as Nicolasito, also took part in a ceremony Monday to swear in the National Assembly for a term that will last until 2031.
Armed men—believed to be either state security forces or colectivos—performed spot checks in the capital Monday, stopping drivers to check their vehicles and forcing people to unlock their cellphones for suspect messages. At least seven journalists were detained, three of whom were later released, according to the country’s main press union.
Even if residents had wanted to take to the streets over the weekend to cheer Maduro’s removal, as many of their compatriots did around the world, they said they felt they couldn’t. Some briefly banged pots and pans out of their windows on Saturday instead.
Many saw no reason to celebrate.
“There is no change at all,” said Francys Machucas, a banking adviser in Caracas, whose sense of disillusionment is shared by some other Venezuelans. “We are going to remain in the same situation because it’s the same people.”
President Trump’s statement that he would run the country has also made people nervous, said Machucas. “It doesn’t give me much confidence,” she said.
Others remained optimistic about the possibility of regime change, just not that it would happen soon.
“I believe that if a transition process does in fact begin, there will not be elections in the short term—at least not this year. To ensure governability, it will be necessary to at least partially restore institutional capacity,” said Paula Gamez, a lawyer in Caracas.
Confusion was also widespread, not only about what could happen but also about what had actually happened over the weekend. “It’s all very strange,” said María Alejandra Álvarez, a homemaker from the city who—like many—was still unsure if Rodríguez had helped Trump. “I think she got rid of Maduro.”
While questions swirled over the country’s past and future, many Venezuelans simply did what they have always done: got on with it.
“Governments come and go, but we’re still here, and we have to work,” said Carlos Rojas, selling hot dogs in downtown Caracas, as customers perched on blue plastic stools on the sidewalk.
As Maduro tightened his grip on power over the past decade, Venezuelans have endured hyperinflation, food and medical shortages, and a collapse in public services. Close to a quarter of the population has fled the country, some eight million people, but those who stayed have learned to adapt and survive.
Hundreds of people have taken jobs as caretakers for the homes of absent migrants. Others look after the elderly as young family members move to the U.S. and other South American countries in search of work. Shoppers have relied on messaging apps to track grocery supplies across the city as crises in recent years have sparked bouts of panic buying.
In the process, some say they have become desensitized to political violence and upheaval, even the removal of their once leader. Groups of passersby stopped outside the city’s La Carlota air base—one of the sites targeted in Saturday’s military incursion —to take photos, exchanging pleasantries as they snapped photos of the bombed site.
Others focused on more urgent problems.
Amelia Acosta, a 70-year-old retiree in the city who has lived through dictatorships and a coup attempt as well as oil booms and busts, said one of her top concerns at the moment was recharging her phone after Saturday’s explosions knocked out her power.
“We’ve been without electricity and water here,” she said. “The situation is very distressing.”
Write to Samantha Pearson at samantha.pearson@wsj.com