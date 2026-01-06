President Donald Trump wants U.S. companies to rebuild Venezuela’s oil industry, but Venezuelan oil can’t simply be turned back on.
Venezuela’s oil: Big risk, low reward for global firms
SummaryThe country has vast reserves, but extracting its oil may be more trouble than it’s worth.
President Donald Trump wants U.S. companies to rebuild Venezuela’s oil industry, but Venezuelan oil can’t simply be turned back on.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More