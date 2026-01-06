Venezuela’s oil: Big risk, low reward for global firms

President Donald Trump wants U.S. companies to rebuild Venezuela’s oil industry, but Venezuelan oil can’t simply be turned back on.
The country has vast reserves, estimated at roughly 303 billion barrels, the largest total in the world. Chevron, Exxon Mobil, and ConocoPhillips have long histories in the country, though only Chevron operates there now. In theory, those companies could turn Venezuela into a gusher, ramping up the country’s production of 1 million barrels a day now.
The reality is that it wouldn’t be easy for logistical, operational, and political reasons. Here’s a look at Venezuelan oil and what it would take to get the crude flowing.
Where Is Venezuela’s Oil?
The most important patch is called the Orinoco Oil Belt, a vast east-west swath spanning Anzoátegui, Monagas, Guárico, and Delta Amacuro states. The onshore area is subdivided into development zones such as Boyacá, Junín, Ayacucho, and Carabobo, and holds the bulk of Venezuela’s proved reserves.
Crude in this region is dense, viscous, and difficult to handle. Left untreated, it doesn’t flow easily and cannot be transported through standard pipelines.
To make Orinoco oil marketable, producers must blend it with lighter hydrocarbons, known as diluent, or upgrade it into a lighter synthetic crude using large industrial facilities. Without blending or upgrading, this oil backs up in the field.
The second system is “legacy Venezuela”: conventional oil fields in the Maracaibo Basin around Lake Maracaibo in the West and the Eastern Venezuela Basin in the northeast.
These fields supported production above 3.5 million barrels a day in the late 1990s. Yet they also had the sharpest production losses over the past two decades, partly due to routine water-flooding and shoddy maintenance. Today, those legacy basins are heavily depleted. They still produce oil, but are no longer capable of driving sustained growth.
If Venezuelan production does ramp up in the near term, it’s likely to be in those fields, though, rather than capital-intensive Orinoco megaprojects.
“Think a warmer version of Western Siberia or of Iraq,” Citi analyst Alastair Syme wrote in a recent note. Citi views ConocoPhillips as the only meaningful equity trade since the company’s $10 billion in Venezuela claims represent 8% of its market cap—none of it now embedded in the stock.
“ConocoPhillips is monitoring developments in Venezuela and their potential implications for global energy supply and stability. It would be premature to speculate on any future business activities or investments,” the company said in a statement.
Chevron stock rose more on Monday on bets the company would have a clearer path to ramping up output, but even that would have a relatively small impact on its balance sheet.
Who Actually Owns Venezuela’s Oil?
Formally, the state owns the oil and exercises ownership through Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A. (PDVSA), the national oil company created after the 1976 nationalization of the industry.
Yet the sector is a mosaic of PDVSA-controlled joint ventures tied to specific fields and facilities. According to the EIA, PDVSA controls production licenses, infrastructure, and exports. Foreign participation occurs almost exclusively through joint ventures in which PDVSA typically holds at least a 60% equity stake, a structure mandated after Venezuela rewrote its hydrocarbons law in the 2000s.
Chevron remains the most prominent U.S. participant, with stakes in ventures including Petropiar. Chevron describes these operations publicly, and independent estimates suggest Chevron-linked joint ventures account for roughly 240,000 barrels a day, or about a quarter of Venezuela’s current output. China National Petroleum Corp. is another major partner through ventures such as Sinovensa. Russian involvement has waxed and waned under sanctions.
Chevron has said it remains focused on the safety and well-being of its employees and integrity of its assets. “We continue to operate uninterrupted and in full compliance with all relevant laws and regulations,” the company said in a statement.
Is 300 Billion Barrels a Realistic Figure?
Not really. Venezuela’s headline number is frequently misunderstood. “Proved reserves” represent oil deemed recoverable under certain technical and economic assumptions, but not necessarily oil that can be produced quickly or cheaply.
After peaking above 3.5 million barrels a day in 1998, output declined steadily and then collapsed after 2017 amid sanctions, mismanagement, and infrastructure failure. In recent years, production has fluctuated between 800,000 and 1 million barrels a day, according to EIA estimates, with gains repeatedly reversed by operational bottlenecks rather than reservoir decline.
Could Venezuela Actually Export More Oil?
Not easily. The heart of its export system is the José Industrial Complex near Puerto La Cruz on Venezuela’s northeastern coast. Built largely during the 1990s oil opening, José was designed as the processing and export hub for Orinoco production.
José hosts four major crude upgraders: Petromonagas, Petropiar, Petrocedeño, and Petrosanfelix. Those facilities have a combined nameplate capacity of 600,000 to 650,000 barrels a day. In practice, utilization has been far lower due to years of deferred maintenance, corrosion, power outages, and equipment failures that have left units cycling on and off.
Petropiar—operated with Chevron under limited U.S. licenses—remains partially functional, according to Argus Media. But the broader upgrader network has deteriorated. Argus has reported widespread corrosion at José and the cannibalization of inactive units such as Petrosanfelix for spare parts. Instead of restoring full upgrading capability, operators have relied on diluent-heavy blending strategies to keep exports moving.
As a result, current output is being sustained largely by access to imported diluents used to blend heavy crude into exportable grades, leaving the system highly vulnerable to sanctions enforcement and shipping disruptions.
What Would It Cost to Rebuild Venezuela’s Oil Industry?
Estimates vary widely.
At the low end, consultants such as Wood Mackenzie estimate that adding 500,000 barrels a day of incremental production from the Orinoco Belt over a decade would require on $15-$20 billion in investment.
Broader reconstruction scenarios paint a more expensive picture.
Rystad estimates that $53 billion of upstream and infrastructure spending would be required over 15 years just to keep crude oil production flat. Even under that “hold-flat” scenario, production is projected to decline gradually without capital support.
Lifting production from 1.4 million to 2 million bpd by the early 2030s would require an additional $40-$45 billion, much of it tied to pipelines, upgraders, and other non-upstream facilities that cannot be bypassed. Reaching 3 million bpd by 2040 would require $183 billion of investment from 2026-2040.
Capital isn’t the only constraint. Venezuela’s oil sector has suffered a severe loss of skilled workers. At its peak in the early 2000s, PDVSA employed more than 100,000 workers. Years of politicization, layoffs, wage erosion, and mass emigration have hollowed that workforce. Former PDVSA engineers and technicians are now dispersed across Colombia, the U.S., Middle East, and elsewhere in Latin America.
Layered on top of that are systemic constraints that money cannot instantly resolve: an unreliable power grid that repeatedly disrupts oil operations, degraded roads and ports, limited storage, and continued dependence on imported diluents to move extra-heavy crude.
If oil prices shot up to $100, producers might not be deterred by any of this. With Brent in the high $50s, though, Venezuelan oil may be far more trouble than it’s worth.
Write to Laura Sanicola at laura.sanicola@barrons.com