Very cold war: Brutal Arctic conditions are testing US and allied forces

No one can predict how the cold will hit them until they are in it. Flink, the Swedish instructor, once led soldiers through a “lone wolf" exercise, teaching them to camp alone in subzero temperatures. One night, he approached a soldier who was walking in circles, stomping his feet, saying it was too cold to light a fire. He had forgotten how to use his army-issued, three-layer Swedish sleeping bags, two of which were still in his rucksack.