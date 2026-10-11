Video cameras are everywhere—and now they are being hacked for war

Virtual Binoculars

Russia and Ukraine have ramped up camera-hacking in their war, aiming to spy on each other, find new targets and assess damage from their attacks. Israel, long a master of digital spycraft, hacked into Iranian traffic cameras to help forces collect intelligence used in the assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei earlier this year. Iran and its proxies have struck back by breaking into hundreds of Israeli webcams and security cameras that Israeli officials consider sensitive to national security, like the one on the chicken coop.