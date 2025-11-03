Vietnam is building islands to challenge China’s hold on a vital waterway

Island race

Vietnam’s outposts allow it to project power in the Spratlys and are a response to China’s own campaign to expand and fortify a series of rocks and atolls in the same island chain. The Vietnamese militarization of the islands far surpasses what any country other than China has undertaken in the South China Sea, a key thoroughfare for global trade that would be a vital resupply route for the U.S. military should a conflict break out over Taiwan.