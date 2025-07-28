Vinay Prasad is a Bernie Sanders acolyte in MAHA drag
Allysia Finley , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 28 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Summary
A top FDA appointee who doesn’t think patients can be trusted to make their own healthcare decisions.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Meet Vinay Prasad, a young disciple of Bernie Sanders who ranks as one of the most powerful officials in the federal government. He determines whether patients get access to many life-saving medicines. Or not. Think of him as a one-man death panel.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story