Violent drug gangs bring mayhem to Western Europe
Sune Engel Rasmussen , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 29 Aug 2024, 01:11 PM IST
SummaryDutch drug kingpin Ridouan Taghi was sentenced to life in prison following a deadly crime spree. The EU now considers organized crime a threat to European societies on par with terrorism.
AMSTERDAM—Organized crime used to be considered a remote threat in much of Western Europe, but ruthless violence by criminal gangs is now rattling the peace in some of the world’s safest societies.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less