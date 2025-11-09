Visa and Mastercard near deal with merchants that would change rewards landscape
Summary
The deal under discussion would lower credit-card interchange fees for merchants, but could make it harder for consumers to use rewards cards at the register.
Visa and Mastercard are nearing a settlement with merchants that aims to end a 20-year-old legal dispute by lowering fees stores pay and giving them more power to reject certain credit cards, according to people familiar with the matter.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story