Vladimir Putin and the pariah problem

Ukraine has more right than any country to condemn Russia as a pariah. Its people have courageously resisted Mr Putin’s aggression and show no signs of giving up the fight. But Ukraine also has to survive. If Ukrainians are ever ready for peace on imperfect terms, Europeans cannot be purer than Ukraine. Europe will have grounds for alarm, especially if a ceasefire leaves an emboldened Russia free to regroup and prepare for further aggression. But they can hardly tell Ukrainians to keep fighting on for their sake. All Europe can do is make Ukraine as strong as possible. Denying Mr Putin a full-throated victory may well be the only punishment he faces for his aggression. In a wicked world, it may have to do.