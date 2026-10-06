Vladimir Putin and the pariah problem

VLADIMIR PUTIN is about to subject Ukraine and Europe to a winter of horror. Each week Russia’s president plumbs new depths of cruelty and recklessness, enraged by his failure to break Ukraine in the four-and-a-half years since he began his full-scale invasion. His missiles and jet-engined drones are turning Ukrainian cities into places of sleepless misery. Russian strikes are battering ports whose grain shipments once fed hundreds of millions. Beyond Ukraine, Russia is stepping up acts of sabotage across Europe and making ever-wilder nuclear threats towards the West.