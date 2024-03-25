Vladimir Putin begins Operation Blame Ukraine

The attack nevertheless represents a blow to the reputation of Mr Putin and the security services on which he depends. The manner of the assault, in which at least 137 people lost their lives, will not soon be forgotten. Some victims were killed within minutes when the gunmen opened fire from automatic rifles. But most succumbed to fire and smoke inhalation after the assailants set the auditorium ablaze. More than 200 people may have been in the hall when part of the roof collapsed. When emergency workers reached the smouldering ashes they found 28 bodies in a single toilet. Whole families had been hiding together, with mothers reportedly shielding their children.