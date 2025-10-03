Vladimir Putin is testing the West—and its unity
NATO must resist Russia’s efforts to corrode it from within
DRONES OVER Poland; MiG fighters traversing Estonian airspace; telecom cables damaged deep beneath the Baltic Sea; airports paralysed by cyber-attacks and quadcopters; mysterious explosions and assassinations; bot swarms pumping out propaganda to disrupt elections: none of these on its own is a casus belli, but together they are adding up to something new and dangerous. Vladimir Putin is waging a grey-zone campaign against NATO: a cheap, deniable and calibrated effort to unsettle Europe that is carefully short of outright conflict. “We are not at war," Germany’s chancellor, Friedrich Merz, said this week. “But we are no longer at peace, either."