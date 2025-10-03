Vladimir Putin is testing the West—and its unity

Last, the alliance must impose clearer costs. Drones over borders should trigger sanctions on suppliers and shell companies. Cyber-attacks should meet cyber-countermeasures. It is now time to use Russia’s frozen assets to pay for the defence of Ukraine, which is in reality the defence of Europe, too. And yes, that defence may mean shooting down a warplane that poses a threat to life or property. Fainthearts worry about escalation, but declining to act threatens escalation of a different kind. If Russia thinks it can get away with limited acts of aggression, something really dangerous might one day happen—such as Mr Putin grabbing a pocket of land around Narva on the Estonian side of the border, a city filled with Russian-speakers whose rights Russia pretends to champion.