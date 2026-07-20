Volatility is climbing—and a new margin rule may be adding fuel

Retail investors are in love with leverage. In June, margin debt hit a record high of $1.5 trillion, up 49% from a year ago, according to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. Experts say that the rise in leverage is amplifying volatility in retail-favorite stocks and heightening the risk of forced selloffs.
Margin lets investors borrow money from their brokerage to buy more stocks than they could with cash alone. It’s one of the most popular forms of leverage, alongside options trading and leveraged exchange-traded funds.
The appeal of margin is its ability to enhance returns, but the same leverage that boosts gains also deepen losses. When markets turn lower, investors using borrowed money can face margin calls, requiring them to either add cash or sell positions at unfavorable prices.