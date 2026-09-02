Volkswagen fights Chinese competition—and its own board—in battle to survive

When Volkswagen Chief Executive Oliver Blume took a cost-cutting plan to his board this summer that envisioned a doubling of job losses to 100,000, he was fully aware it would be rejected.
Such is the predicament of running Germany’s premier industrial company, where half the supervisory-board directors are worker representatives and swing votes are held by the local government.
Now Blume is considering an audacious workaround, according to people familiar with his plans. If the board factions can’t come to an agreement at a meeting set to take place on Friday, he could go hostile—bypassing the board like an activist investor or corporate raider by taking the plan directly to shareholders.