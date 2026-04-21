Wall Street brings sophisticated Quant Trading to the masses

JPMorgan’s markets unit, one of the biggest providers of QIS programs, manages over $100 billion in notional exposure to the trades—the face value of those positions. The bank has seen QIS revenue rise 30% so far this year from the same period in 2025, according to people close to the matter. That is an acceleration from the 25% growth seen in recent years, making it one of JPMorgan’s fastest-growing businesses.