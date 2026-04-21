Wall Street’s favorite new way of making money is selling sophisticated investing strategies to Main Street.
Wall Street brings sophisticated Quant Trading to the masses
SummaryJPMorgan’s revenue from quantitative investment strategies for clients is up 30% this year from the same period in 2025, making it one of the bank’s fastest-growing businesses.
Wall Street’s favorite new way of making money is selling sophisticated investing strategies to Main Street.
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