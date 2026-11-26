Two days after Jensen Huang’s return breathed new life into the flagging AI trade, Wall Street is laboring to make sense of the chaos unfolding in markets.
The sharp rally that followed the Nvidia CEO’s homecoming on Monday gave way to a hangover as stocks retreated. Then on Wednesday, investors found themselves on an unnerving roller coaster.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite looked headed to a 5% selloff at one point, before a furious rally—the greatest intraday rebound since April 2025. By the time traders were logging off for the Thanksgiving holiday, the benchmark was down 0.6%.