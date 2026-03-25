Wall Street is betting on a veteran of both the Marines and bare-knuckle New Jersey politics to fight Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s push to raise taxes on the wealthy and corporations.
Wall Street enlists a marine veteran to take on Mamdani’s tax hikes
SummarySteven Fulop has warned the New York City mayor that higher taxes could cause business elites to flee.
Wall Street is betting on a veteran of both the Marines and bare-knuckle New Jersey politics to fight Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s push to raise taxes on the wealthy and corporations.
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