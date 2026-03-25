Wall Street enlists a marine veteran to take on Mamdani’s tax hikes

Wall Street is betting on a veteran of both the Marines and bare-knuckle New Jersey politics to fight Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s push to raise taxes on the wealthy and corporations.
Wall Street is betting on a veteran of both the Marines and bare-knuckle New Jersey politics to fight Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s push to raise taxes on the wealthy and corporations.
Former Jersey City, N.J., Mayor Steven Fulop had never lived in the five boroughs before he took the job of leading the Partnership for New York City. Since January he has launched a multifront assault against Mamdani’s proposed increases. As the business community’s primary mouthpiece, he has met with the mayor and state legislators and warned them that higher taxes could cause the city’s business elite to flee. He has written opinion columns and taken to television and social media, calling Mamdani’s plan a “political mistake.”
Former Jersey City, N.J., Mayor Steven Fulop had never lived in the five boroughs before he took the job of leading the Partnership for New York City. Since January he has launched a multifront assault against Mamdani’s proposed increases. As the business community’s primary mouthpiece, he has met with the mayor and state legislators and warned them that higher taxes could cause the city’s business elite to flee. He has written opinion columns and taken to television and social media, calling Mamdani’s plan a “political mistake.”
The partnership’s political arm, which Fulop also oversees, is planning to run antitax and pro-business ads as the state and city’s budget seasons heat up, with legislative deadlines looming next month.
“If you believe that something is detrimental to the economic well-being of New York City, you need to be vocal about it,” Fulop, 49 years old, said in an interview.
The full-throated approach is a departure for the partnership, which was derided by some business leaders and political consultants last year for having little sway during the hotly contested mayoral race. Many Wall Street leaders and executives were caught off guard by the rise of Mamdani, a 34-year-old Democratic socialist who went from a relative political unknown to the winner of the November election by focusing on the high cost of living in the city.
“We are going to be more active and more focused on delivering results for the business community,” said Rob Speyer, co-chair of the partnership’s board and chief executive of real-estate firm Tishman Speyer.
Some remain skeptical that the partnership’s new direction will create any meaningful change. Bradley Tusk, political strategist and campaign manager for former Mayor Michael Bloomberg, called the group “politically impotent.”
“The partnership either needs to step up or get out of the way,” Tusk added. “Maybe Fulop will surprise us.”
The previous head of the partnership, Kathy Wylde, held the position for 25 years and was an amiable voice for the city’s business community. However, some members believed she was too conciliatory to politicians, in particular Mamdani, according to people familiar with the matter.
Wylde declined to comment.
In many ways, Fulop’s earlier career has parallels to Mamdani’s. He ran for Jersey City mayor as a fresh-faced outsider with an ambitious progressive agenda, taking office in 2013.
As a candidate, Fulop had a compelling back story: The Jersey native was the son of Jewish immigrants who ran a deli. Shortly after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Fulop quit his job as a Goldman Sachs trader to join the Marines and deploy to Iraq. Military training prepared him for the hard-nosed politics of running for city council in Jersey City, he said.
In 2019, he took heat from other Jersey political leaders for quickly condemning a deadly local shooting at a kosher grocery store as a hate crime. On social media, Fulop said, “To stop hate + anti-semitism we need to call it out QUICKLY for what it is.” Other Jersey officials later echoed his assessment.
Over his 12 years as mayor, Fulop oversaw a transformation of Jersey City’s skyline. Last year, he launched an unsuccessful bid for governor, coming in third in a six-candidate race in the Democratic primary. His opponents accused him of being too chummy with developers.
Fulop’s successor as Jersey City mayor, James Solomon, has blamed him for a $250 million budget gap, accusing him of under budgeting expenses and wasting funding on a one-time property-tax cut. “I think it’s the height of irony that Steve Fulop is presenting himself as a voice of fiscal responsibility,” he said in an interview.
Fulop called the criticism political theater, saying his budgets were approved with state oversight.
When the partnership began searching for Wylde’s replacement last summer, Fulop reached out to Speyer, whom he had met 10 years ago at a conference. Fulop said he saw the job as an opportunity to have a voice in shaping public policy while avoiding what he describes as the “increasingly chaotic environment that defines politics today.”
Fulop immediately stood out, board members said, because he knows the language of lawmakers. “Who is better to understand the challenges and the opportunities of a city than someone who has done the job,” said Albert Bourla, co-chair of the partnership’s board and chief executive of Pfizer.
In his role, Fulop said he would press city officials on public safety, homeless encampments and antisemitism. He said he and other board members have found the new mayor to be a good listener in meetings, but he acknowledged that there is a disconnect.
“I think when we’re not in front of him, there’s a lot of questions and uncertainty around some of the things he says,” Fulop said.
The tax fight will be the first crucial test of Fulop’s leadership. Mamdani is contending with a $5.4 billion budget deficit over two years. He has urged state lawmakers to raise the tax rate on New Yorkers earning more than $1 million and on corporations. If not, he has warned that he would have to raise property tax rates in the city, a move that would affect a swath of New Yorkers, including blue-collar and middle-class homeowners.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, has previously said that she opposes tax increases, but Mamdani’s proposals are gaining steam. Polls show a majority of New York voters approve of increasing taxes on high-income earners in the city. Meanwhile, both chambers of the state legislature recently proposed state budgets that include raising taxes on high-income earners and corporations—although the hikes are smaller than what Mamdani is pushing for.
Under Mamdani’s corporate-tax-rate proposal, New York City companies wouldn’t have to look far for a more tax-friendly state, Fulop said. Even tax rates on businesses in neighboring New Jersey would be lower.
“New York is on a trajectory that is very dangerous to keeping it a place where people want to start businesses and grow their businesses,” he said.
Write to James Fanelli at james.fanelli@wsj.com