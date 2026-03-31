It was supposed to be a banner year for Wall Street. Now investors are just hoping to avoid a global recession triggered by a historic run-up in energy prices.
Wall Street is finishing the worst quarter for stocks in four years
SummaryInvestors had high expectations for 2026. Now they are just hoping to sidestep a recession.
It was supposed to be a banner year for Wall Street. Now investors are just hoping to avoid a global recession triggered by a historic run-up in energy prices.
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