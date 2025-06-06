Wall street is too pessimistic on the Dollar. That could be a problem.
Summary
The dollar is struggling, and strategists overwhelmingly agree it’s heading even lower. But with such strong consensus on a negative outlook, any positive news on the greenback could deliver an unexpected—and much harder—blow.
