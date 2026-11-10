Wall Street pay set to climb after volatile markets and IPOs fuel bank profits

Wall Street has been raking in outsize profits from this year’s market volatility and flashy stock-market debuts, and year-end bonuses are expected to show it.

Compensation across Wall Street is expected to rise nearly 4% this year, according to a report from Options Group, an executive search and consulting firm that specializes in financial services. The report is based on data that the firm gathers from clients and candidates, from the start of the year through early November.

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“Volatility was the defining feature of the past year, and for many firms it proved profitable,” said Michael Karp, CEO of Options Group.

The stock market has been roiled this year by forces including the war in Iran, uncertainty about the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decisions and mounting concerns about the artificial-intelligence trade that has powered markets to record highs. Investors big and small have been scrambling to reposition through it all, driving up trading revenue at banks including Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan.

That is expected to turn up in year-end bonuses, which often account for a big chunk of pay on Wall Street. Bonuses overall are expected to climb for the third straight year, with equities traders seeing an average jump of 30% or more from a year ago, according to a separate report from Johnson Associates, a compensation consultant. Dealmakers and IPO bankers who helped power revenue in investment banking divisions are expected to see similarly big increases.

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The Johnson Associates report doesn’t include dollar amounts and is based on interviews with clients and industry contacts, along with publicly available and private data through the third quarter. But the average Wall Street bonus rose 6% to a record $246,900 last year, while average total compensation was more than $561,770, according to a report last month by New York state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.

Banks this year also cashed in on the historic initial public offering of SpaceX, and Anthropic plans to forge ahead with its IPO later this month despite the recent market jitters over the AI trade.

Other corners of Wall Street are expected to see more modest increases in bonus checks for this year. In traditional asset management, for instance, bonuses are expected to rise 8% to 14%, the Johnson Associates report found, while those at hedge funds are expected to increase 5% to 15%.

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“Rarely do all businesses click at the same time,” said Alan Johnson, founder and managing director of Johnson Associates.

In private credit, which has been pressured by investor fears of rising defaults, bonuses are expected to be flat to down 7.5%. Bonuses in private equity are expected to be flat to up 7.5%, according to the report.

Write to Gina Heeb at gina.heeb@wsj.com and Jasmine Li at jasmine.li@wsj.com