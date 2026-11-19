Jensen Huang sensed the winds shifting against Nvidia this spring.
In June, Wall Street giants Apollo Global Management and Blackstone announced a megadeal to help Broadcom, one of Nvidia’s main rivals, secure $35 billion of chip financing for Anthropic.
Huang, then chief executive, was irate, people close to the situation said. He’d been talking about a similar program and felt the progress was too slow, so he summoned several titans of Wall Street to California, the people said. Huang wanted a bigger deal and fast.