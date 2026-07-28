Wall Street’s bull run faces its ultimate test

Wall Street looks primed for another set of solid Monday gains, boosted by easing tensions in the Middle East, a big decline in oil prices and optimism that the Federal Reserve will hold its key interest rate steady throughout the summer months.
Wall Street looks primed for another set of solid Monday gains, boosted by easing tensions in the Middle East, a big decline in oil prices and optimism that the Federal Reserve will hold its key interest rate steady throughout the summer months.
But that bullish narrative, put in place by weekend developments that suggest nascent peace talks between Washington and Tehran and the pausing of hostilities following two straight weeks of attacks, belies a market that continues to reset at weaker levels heading into the traditional August lull.
But that bullish narrative, put in place by weekend developments that suggest nascent peace talks between Washington and Tehran and the pausing of hostilities following two straight weeks of attacks, belies a market that continues to reset at weaker levels heading into the traditional August lull.
The S&P 500, which is down more than 2.2% since the start of the second quarter, has been locked in a tight trading range of around 7500 points since the middle of May and has fallen for two of the past three weeks.
The benchmark, in fact, closed below its 50-day moving average for the first time since April on Friday, a tactical level that tracks short-term momentum and often acts as a support threshold in times of market indecision.
Looking out more broadly, the average S&P 500 stock is now trading some 18% south of its 52-week high, while the benchmark’s forward price-to-earnings ratio has dipped below the 20 point mark for the first time since 2024, according to Duality Research.
Bond markets, too, have been quietly weakening over the past month, with benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields rising 27 basis points to 4.64% in early Monday trading. The paper hit 4.71%, the highest since January of 2025, during last week’s selloff.
Global oil prices are in retreat, falling some 14% from last week’s $101 dollar a barrel peak, the highest since late May, but have reset into the high $80 range after dropping as low as $71 a barrel in early July.
Those moves put this week’s slate of corporate earnings, economic data, and Wednesday’s Fed rate decision in a very different light.
Around 175 companies are slated to report second-quarter earnings this week, including four of the market’s biggest tech stocks. Microsoft, Apple, Meta Platforms, and Amazon, in fact, comprise around 17% of the S&P 500’s $68 trillion in total market value.
LSEG data suggest headline earnings growth will likely top 27%, with an overall tally of around $702 billion for the S&P 500, paced by the three sectors dominated by tech stocks.
Market performance for those names, however, has soured.
An index of the Magnificent Seven tech giants fell more than 5.5% last week, dragged lower by a post-earnings slump for Google parent Alphabet, tied to its expansive capital spending and deteriorating free cash flow, that dragged the $4.1 trillion stock below its 200-day moving average.
The collective Mag 7, in fact, are down more than 10.5% this quarter and trading in negative territory for the year.
Federal Reserve rate bets are resetting, as well, following the massive July spike in oil prices as well as a steady stream of data pointing to broader economic growth and a resilient labor market.
Wednesday’s decision, in fact, is trading on a knife-edge as the Fed goes into its traditional “quiet period” and the new communications policy of Chairman Kevin Warsh keeps investors guessing on the central bank’s next move.
The backdrop suggests a tricky week ahead, and one that could test the current bull market that has lifted stocks more than 110% since the lows of October 2022.
Merrill Lynch notes that bull markets over the past 70 years have typically gained around 192% before losing steam, while those lasting more than three years deliver gains of around 234% over a seven year run.
If markets navigate the next five sessions effectively, those historic averages will likely storm back into play. If not, the market will head into its weakest two-month stretch of the year, with midterm elections following shortly after that, on a collectively weaker footing.
Buckle up.
Write to Martin Baccardax at martin.baccardax@barrons.com