Wall Street’s hopes for a blockbuster IPO season are starting to fade

Market choppiness and artificial-intelligence safety fears are spooking investors and throwing into disarray what was expected to be a string of blockbuster IPOs this fall.
Smart-ring maker Oura was the latest company to postpone its initial public offering when it said Tuesday it was delaying the offering because of “uncertainty in the IPO market.”
The company, which was aiming to raise as much as $2.2 billion in a listing that valued it at around $15.6 billion, changed its plans after potential investors made clear they saw the valuation as too high, people familiar with the matter said. Investors questioned whether its revenue growth would take a hit as consumers feel the pinch of higher prices and interest rates.