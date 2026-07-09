Wall Street’s peace trade collides with renewed Iran fighting

Societe Generale analysts summed up the mood on Wall Street Wednesday after the U.S. and Iran unleashed a new round of military strikes across the Middle East: “Here we go again.”
The explosive end of the ceasefire is threatening to reopen ruptures in the oil market that could dent stocks and complicate the Federal Reserve’s inflation fight.
For weeks, investors hoped that falling energy prices would provide a tailwind for the economy in the second half, easing costs for Americans and reducing pressure on an artificial-intelligence build-out increasingly fueled by debt. Fears of the worst oil-supply disruption in history gave way to forecasts of a glut.
But a new spate of strikes by Washington and Tehran in recent days is rattling that outlook. Global oil prices surged Wednesday in their steepest one-day jump since May after President Trump said the truce with Iran is over, drawing warnings that a recent uptick in tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz could once again slow to a trickle. Stocks and bonds sold off, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing around 577 points.