Wall Street traders are having their best year ever

This time around, stocks are near all-time highs, volumes are up and individuals can’t get enough action, even as wars and artificial-intelligence exuberance keep investors on their toes. Massive hedge funds, from quant firms to multimanager giants, trade at rapid clips, as do individuals who have crowded into ever more high-octane fare such as short-dated options and turbocharged exchange-traded funds. Even the president has accounts making thousands of trades a quarter.