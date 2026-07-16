Wall Street traders are having their best year ever

Investors can’t stop piling more money into stock-market bets. Wall Street is making a killing on it.
JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and the other three biggest banks on Wall Street are on pace to have their best trading years ever, after a second-quarter boom in activity.
In the past, such gargantuan hauls for trading desks have been a sign of turmoil in the markets. For several banks, the previous record-trading year was 2009, when the market was going haywire.
This time around, stocks are near all-time highs, volumes are up and individuals can’t get enough action, even as wars and artificial-intelligence exuberance keep investors on their toes. Massive hedge funds, from quant firms to multimanager giants, trade at rapid clips, as do individuals who have crowded into ever more high-octane fare such as short-dated options and turbocharged exchange-traded funds. Even the president has accounts making thousands of trades a quarter.