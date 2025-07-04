Wall Street worries as crisis-level deficits become the government’s default mode
Sam Goldfarb , Justin Lahart , The Wall Street Journal 10 min read 04 Jul 2025, 07:13 AM IST
Summary
New legislation could push federal debt into dangerous territory—without an emergency requiring it.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
U.S. budget deficits were already approaching $2 trillion when Republican lawmakers set out to extend and expand tax cuts this year. Interest rates were high and the bond market was jumpy, producing worrying spikes in borrowing costs.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story