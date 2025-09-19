Want to be a good explorer? Study economics

Deep in Zambia’s Copperbelt province, explorers from Kobold Metals are testing the ground for a new mine shaft. Although the arc of copper running through central Africa was first mapped by Victorian explorers and was mined by a colonial British firm, the search for deposits has been only occasionally fruitful in the years since. Kobold’s discovery is the biggest in a century. Born in California and backed by Bill Gates, the company uses everything from ancient maps to artificial intelligence in order to learn about what lies beneath the ground. Perhaps its biggest idea, though, is an economic model, pioneered at Stanford University, that helps process vast reams of information. It guides where Kobold drills, the most important decision for any miner.

The idea of a purely scientific explorer, financed by maverick philanthropists, is appealing. In reality, ever since the Renaissance the vast majority of ventures have been financed by companies and governments with an eye on profit. As with more typical projects, investors want to estimate, and then reduce, risk—in much the same manner as the risk-management department of a modern bank. Sailing to foreign lands, trekking to new wildernesses and excavating underground reserves is extraordinarily expensive. It is also fraught with uncertainty. Companies such as Kobold are just the latest to do battle with the unknown.

At best, early financiers were able to support those who returned with evidence of success, even if flimsy. Unfortunately, one batch of treasures offered little certainty of finding a second or third. Aside from the ever-present threat of disease and storms, few explorers understood the resources they sought to extract. Riverbeds moved, populations migrated, rockfaces crumbled.

In the 17th century financiers began to share risk more often. Even the most challenging ventures could purchase insurance through Lloyd’s Coffee House, an insurer that later became known as Lloyd’s of London, or on Amsterdam’s financial markets. Firms set up for the purpose of exploration, such as Hudson’s Bay Company and the East India Company, could not hedge against undefined and unknowable risks; they could, however, sell contracts that passed some of them on to others. By 1616 the Dutch East India Company was insuring its ships by selling sophisticated policies in which the buyer promised to contribute a share of the voyage’s cost should it meet an unfortunate end.

Governments and financiers also set out to map the world. The deluge of information this produced changed their investment decisions, allowing them to pick the most promising topographies for investigation. In the 1760s, for instance, American and British investors noticed iron-rich rocks on maps of the Andes drawn by Spanish conquistadors, spurring several expeditions.

Over time, maps, surveys and rock samples transformed exploration. The additional information was used to produce geological models—often the result of algorithms borrowed from statistical economics—that provided best guesses as to the location of economically viable mineral ores, thus representing predictions about maximum pay-offs. Mining companies did not spend their time attempting to estimate and reduce risk. Instead, they simply drilled in such places and hoped for the best.

Most modern resource exploration still suffers from very low success rates. Although at least 80% of the world’s valuable resources show no sign of existence above ground, some 85% of operating mines were dug as a result of surface observations. Much of what lies beneath the ground remains a mystery.

Kobold wants to return the focus to risk, by using new algorithms and data to reduce uncertainty. This includes quantifying how much geologists do not know—producing somewhat surreal numbers that indicate how likely a rock is to be somewhere. The idea, pioneered by Jef Caers, a geologist at Stanford who also designs economic models, comes from game theory. Faced with two options that hold an equal probability of success, the choice between them is arbitrary. When more information becomes available, it becomes less so. Yet you need to be convinced that the additional information is relevant, and that obtaining it costs less than just taking an arbitrary gamble.

Rock and a hard place

Suppose, for a minute, that you find yourself in charge of a directional drill with two prospective sites to excavate. How do you pick between them? A regular mining firm would make a bet on the rock core’s geology, and drill where it thinks valuable minerals are most likely to be found. Kobold holds several ideas about what could be going on beneath the surface at once. Its algorithms then create thousands of scenarios for each idea; any one could reflect the real rock core. The algorithms resemble those used by banks to ascertain the credit risk of countries.

How much is unknown about an area, and where is the uncertainty concentrated? Kobold can now answer both questions, along with the probability of finding a mineral in a particular place. The firm’s geologists then drill the hole that reduces the unknowns most drastically, rather than at the site where it expects to find the biggest prize. The idea is that, in time, it will come to know enough to pinpoint resources. As that will probably take fewer moves than a rival making a series of guesses about where the richest mineral seam lies, Kobold’s pay-off will be bigger.

After drilling just a few dozen holes, Kobold has discovered millions of tonnes of copper in Zambia, outperforming local rivals. “If you could see inside the black box of everything under the Earth’s surface," says Kurt House, the company’s chief executive, “you would be a perfect explorer." Long dead Victorian gentlemen, who spent their lives seeking out mysterious and unknowable places, might disagree. Their financiers, however, would not.

Correction (July 14th 2025): An earlier version of this article wrongly suggested that Kobold Metals had extracted, rather than discovered, millions of tonnes of copper at its Zambian sites. Sorry.

