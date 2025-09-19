Want to be a good explorer? Study economics

Kobold wants to return the focus to risk, by using new algorithms and data to reduce uncertainty. This includes quantifying how much geologists do not know—producing somewhat surreal numbers that indicate how likely a rock is to be somewhere. The idea, pioneered by Jef Caers, a geologist at Stanford who also designs economic models, comes from game theory. Faced with two options that hold an equal probability of success, the choice between them is arbitrary. When more information becomes available, it becomes less so. Yet you need to be convinced that the additional information is relevant, and that obtaining it costs less than just taking an arbitrary gamble.