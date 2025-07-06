Want to know where the economy is heading? It’s all about earnings.
Summary
June jobs data handily beat expectations. But the report was full of asterisks. What matters is tariffs, inflation, and corporate profits.
Lies, damned lies, and government statistics, Mark Twain might have been moved to say if he were around to read June’s employment report. For a clearer view of the job market—and the overall economy—look to earnings season, which begins in two weeks, instead.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story