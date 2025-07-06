Want to know where the economy is heading? It’s all about earnings.

One question that needs to be resolved: the case of the missing tariffs. The levies currently are raising about $30 billion a month, or almost $400 billion at an annual rate, Sløk points out in an interview. The mystery is that these big numbers aren’t showing up in the inflation data—the consumer price index rose a smaller-than-expected 0.1% in May, the month after April 2 Liberation Day—or in profits numbers. The $400 billion in annualized tariffs, meanwhile, make up about 20% of the $2 trillion in aggregate profits made by S&P 500 companies, Sløk says. Yet, analysts have been lifting their earnings estimates for the S&P 500 in the past two months. Earnings conference calls should shed light on who’s paying the tariffs, Sløk says, and how much they are being passed along. (More clarity also may come after 90-day tariff suspension ends on July 9.)