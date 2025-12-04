Want to shop with AI? Here’s how to start

If you’ve been getting into the holiday shopping spirit, you might have already met Amazon’s Rufus or Walmart’s Sparky. Artificial-intelligence chatbots are appearing all over retail websites and apps. Or maybe you’ve asked ChatGPT a query or two about a particularly hot or hard-to-find item.
Shopping with AI is different from doing a traditional Google search. The bots can help you compare thousands of items, predict price drops and personalize recommendations based on your instructions.
AI traffic to U.S. retail sites—measured by shoppers clicking links from third-party platforms like ChatGPT, Claude or Perplexity—is still a tiny fraction of overall shopping traffic, according to Adobe Analytics. However, it rose by 770% year-over-year this November. Consumers are using these services most for appliances, toys, videogames, electronics and jewelry, Adobe noted.
If you’re trying to track down that elusive something or nail that extra special gift, it pays to give AI a try. Here’s how.
Where to start
For the widest view of shopping options, start with OpenAI’s ChatGPT website or app, or Google’s AI Mode, which now appears as a button in the search window.
When browsing items on ChatGPT, you might see a Buy button and an indicator that instant checkout is available inside the chatbot. Etsy, Walmart and others are starting to participate.
In Google’s AI mode, a Track Price button appears next to some items in your search. If you update your Google settings and activate notifications, you can get alerted on any price changes. With some retailers, including Wayfair and Chewy, you can opt for Google to buy the item for you using Google Pay.
Already in Amazon or Walmart? Look out for the Rufus and Sparky icons, which appear at the bottom of their respective apps. If you’re logged in, they can even use your past shopping habits to make suggestions. Amazon’s Rufus provides 30- and 90-day price tracking, so customers can quickly size up the current offer. Try asking Rufus to alert you when a product’s price changes.
Art of the prompt
When searching with AI, be as conversational as possible and give as much detail as you can. And remember: Slightly tweaking a query can yield very different results, so give it a few tries.
While you might have typed “dog toy" in the past, try something like: “I am looking for a durable toy for my medium-size dog, who is a strong chewer. He loves squeaky toys and tennis-ball textures. I’m hoping to find something not ball-shaped to surprise him." That should generate a number of options, which you can further whittle down with say, links to past purchases that worked well, or further texture specifications.
On ChatGPT, you can start with a general prompt like: “I am looking for a holiday gift for my wife." The bot might provide some initial suggestions and follow up with questions about your budget or her particular interests.
Google calls it “vibe shopping"—you don’t know exactly what you want, but you’ll know it when you see it. Lilian Rincon, Google’s vice president for the consumer shopping product, suggests typing something like this into AI Mode: “I need a light sweater for my trip to Atlanta, it has to be timeless and wearable with jeans and dresses."
Other sample prompts from our testing:
• Suggest five spring jackets under $200 that match a minimalist, neutral-tone wardrobe. Include links and price comparisons.
• Find modern living room rugs similar to this uploaded image, with prices under $500. (Don’t forget to attach a photo.)
• Recommend 10 tech gifts under $100 for a 25-year-old who likes photography and gaming, with links to the best deals.
Go deeper
Suppose you’re trying to find a discontinued item, like a favorite sneaker. The AI can help find look-alikes or secondhand vendors that might still have it. If you don’t know the model, upload a photo or screenshot.
But AI shines when you get more specific. You could say “I am worried that the newer models are too cushy and soft. Can you do an analysis for firmer shoes?" Say what you liked or disliked about past purchases: Arch support? Shoe width?
One prompt we tried: “Why is Asics Gel-Kayano 27 so different from Gel-Kayano 30?" By finding out what changes you dislike, the bot can help you find something you do like.
Amazon recently rolled out a Help Me Decide prompt that appears in the shopping app (iOS and Android) and mobile web after you’ve spent time comparing similar items but haven’t made a purchase. A small button pops up, offering a personalized recommendation based on your browsing history, searches and past purchases.
Buyer beware
The technology is still developing, and there are times it misses the mark. It might point to items that are out of stock, or ignore a detail in a prompt. And it might not be on the bleeding edge of fashion trends.
Jessica Ramirez, managing director of the Consumer Collective brand consulting firm, said she recently asked ChatGPT for footwear gift ideas for her niece based on 2025 trends. She said some of the bot’s suggestions were OK, but others were “pretty far from what is actually cool right now."
While she was fine with its suggestion of the already super popular Adidas Samba, she would have preferred something up-and-coming like the Adidas Tokyo or Onitsuka Tiger’s Mexico 66.
“It feels like where it’s sourcing the information is behind," Ramirez said. “What it spat out is more closely aligned with trends from last year."
Write to Natasha Khan at natasha.khan@wsj.com