War in Iran could cause the biggest oil shock in years

What happens to prices in the longer run is contingent on the third and biggest unknown—whether Mr Trump can achieve his stated aim of engineering regime change in Iran. With the mullahs and the IRGC gone, the country would cease to be a source of regional instability. It could count on relief from sanctions which curb its participation in global markets. A combination of rising Iranian exports and ebbing geopolitical risk could reinforce the superglut and make crude even cheaper. Although Mr Trump seems to be ruling out American ground troops in Iran, and no country has ever been liberated from tyranny by air power alone, the situation is uncertain enough to allow for such a happy outcome.