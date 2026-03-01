War in Iran could cause the biggest oil shock in years

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP likes to launch his military campaigns on a weekend. In June, during a 12-day war started by Israel, American forces bombed Iran’s nuclear sites on a Sunday. They captured Nicolás Maduro, Venezuela’s former dictator, on a Saturday in January. And they hit Iran again on February 28th, a Saturday, in dozens of strikes co-ordinated with Israel that killed Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader. One theory is that Mr Trump deliberately pushes the button when oil markets are closed, to let the dust settle and prevent prices from going haywire. If so, it is unlikely to work this time.