War in Lebanon casts shadow over renewed Iran-US nuclear talks

BÜRGENSTOCK, Switzerland—The continuing war in Lebanon between Israel and Hezbollah is threatening to disrupt U.S. negotiators’ plans to focus on Iran’s nuclear program, as new talks get under way Sunday in Switzerland.
The deal signed Wednesday to end the war, reopen the Strait of Hormuz and set up talks on Iran’s nuclear program calls for an end to the fighting in Lebanon—a key Iranian demand—in its opening paragraph. But flare-ups over the past two days led Iran to announce it had closed the strategic waterway and to say it would focus on resolving the Lebanese situation in the talks.
In a sign of the high stakes, Vice President JD Vance was leading the talks for the U.S. with Iran’s chief negotiator, parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, leading the team from Tehran. The two sides were meeting separately with mediators Qatar and Pakistan at the Alpine resort of Bürgenstock, before expected direct talks later in the day.