War is stretching Europe’s finances thin. Why a debt crisis isn’t likely.

The three countries were on unsustainable debt paths even before the war. According to the International Monetary Fund, they have public debt to gross domestic product ratios in excess of 100%. France and the U.K. have budget deficits in excess of 5% of GDP. In this respect, their public finances are just as troubling as those of the U.S., which has a deficit of 6% of GDP. Unlike the U.S., however, these European countries are highly dependent on imports to meet their energy needs.