About the author: Desmond Lachman is a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. He was a deputy director in the International Monetary Fund’s Policy Development and Review Department and the chief emerging market economic strategist at Salomon Smith Barney.
War is stretching Europe’s finances thin. Why a debt crisis isn’t likely.
SummaryThe European Central Bank has made changes since the 2010s debt crisis, Desmond Lachman writes in a guest commentary.
About the author: Desmond Lachman is a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. He was a deputy director in the International Monetary Fund’s Policy Development and Review Department and the chief emerging market economic strategist at Salomon Smith Barney.
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