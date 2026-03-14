The war in the Middle East is triggering an increasingly bitter dispute in the trans-Atlantic alliance, as the U.S. and its allies diverge over whether the conflict is inadvertently strengthening Russia, which Europe sees as a greater threat than Iran.
War triggers growing rift in Trans-Atlantic alliance over Russia
SummaryThe German chancellor is the latest European leader to criticize the U.S. after Washington temporarily eased sanctions against Russia.
The war in the Middle East is triggering an increasingly bitter dispute in the trans-Atlantic alliance, as the U.S. and its allies diverge over whether the conflict is inadvertently strengthening Russia, which Europe sees as a greater threat than Iran.
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