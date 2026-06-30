Warren Buffett skips midyear donation to Gates Foundation amid Epstein review

For the first time in two decades, Warren Buffett is skipping his usual midyear donation to the Gates Foundation so the famed investor can wait to see the findings of a review into the foundation’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein, according to people familiar with Buffett’s plans.
Buffett, 95 years old, is delaying his decision until later in the year, possibly until when he puts out his Thanksgiving letter, the people said. The Berkshire Hathaway chairman has typically donated billions worth of Berkshire shares each June or early July, part of a “lifetime” pledge he made when he forged closer ties with the Gates Foundation.
The Gates Foundation has retained law firm WilmerHale to review its ties to the late sex offender, and its findings are expected this summer. Buffett and those close to him have been in touch with foundation leadership, including CEO Mark Suzman, to learn more about the Epstein ties and review, some of the people said.