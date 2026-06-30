Warren Buffett skips midyear donation to Gates Foundation amid Epstein review

Buffett has given roughly $48 billion from 2006 to 2025 to the foundation, typically transferring tranches of Berkshire shares in the middle of each year. Buffett stepped down as a foundation trustee in 2021 after the Gateses announced their divorce. He told the Journal in 2024 that the foundation had no money coming from him after he dies. That same year, Melinda French Gates left the foundation she co-founded to concentrate on her own philanthropic goals.Whatever decision Buffett makes, it isn’t expected to affect his annual contributions to his family’s foundations, including those run by his three children and the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, named after his first wife, according to the people familiar with the matter.