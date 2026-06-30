Warren Buffett skips midyear donation to Gates Foundation amid Epstein review

For the first time in two decades, Warren Buffett is skipping his usual midyear donation to the Gates Foundation so the famed investor can wait to see the findings of a review into the foundation’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein, according to people familiar with Buffett’s plans.
For the first time in two decades, Warren Buffett is skipping his usual midyear donation to the Gates Foundation so the famed investor can wait to see the findings of a review into the foundation’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein, according to people familiar with Buffett’s plans.
Buffett, 95 years old, is delaying his decision until later in the year, possibly until when he puts out his Thanksgiving letter, the people said. The Berkshire Hathaway chairman has typically donated billions worth of Berkshire shares each June or early July, part of a “lifetime” pledge he made when he forged closer ties with the Gates Foundation.
Buffett, 95 years old, is delaying his decision until later in the year, possibly until when he puts out his Thanksgiving letter, the people said. The Berkshire Hathaway chairman has typically donated billions worth of Berkshire shares each June or early July, part of a “lifetime” pledge he made when he forged closer ties with the Gates Foundation.
The Gates Foundation has retained law firm WilmerHale to review its ties to the late sex offender, and its findings are expected this summer. Buffett and those close to him have been in touch with foundation leadership, including CEO Mark Suzman, to learn more about the Epstein ties and review, some of the people said.
Buffett declined to comment. Representatives for the Gates Foundation didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.
Buffett has given roughly $48 billion from 2006 to 2025 to the foundation, typically transferring tranches of Berkshire shares in the middle of each year. Buffett stepped down as a foundation trustee in 2021 after the Gateses announced their divorce. He told the Journal in 2024 that the foundation had no money coming from him after he dies. That same year, Melinda French Gates left the foundation she co-founded to concentrate on her own philanthropic goals.Whatever decision Buffett makes, it isn’t expected to affect his annual contributions to his family’s foundations, including those run by his three children and the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, named after his first wife, according to the people familiar with the matter.
Buffett’s relationship with Gates, his longtime friend, has been strained following the release of the Justice Department’s files on the Epstein case.
In a March CNBC interview, Buffett said he hadn’t spoken with Gates since the Epstein files had been released. He said he wanted to wait and see what more he learned from the Epstein files before making his annual decision on giving in late June.
During a deposition with the House Oversight Committee in mid-June, Gates told lawmakers the last time he talked to Buffett was in January, before the release of the Epstein files, according to a transcript of his interview. “We talked about my health challenges and some other things,” Gates, 70, said.
In early May, Gates didn’t attend the annual meeting of Berkshire Hathaway, the company Buffett led for decades where Gates had been a board member until 2020, the Journal previously reported. While he wasn’t barred from attending, some people advised Gates not to go. It was the first time he didn’t attend in many years.
Gates’s team was also told he would be unable to sit in the section of the event venue reserved for Buffett, Berkshire’s directors, and other business leaders, including Apple CEO Tim Cook, according to people familiar with the matter.
The Gates Foundation has made about $110 billion in charitable distributions since its inception. That work has helped develop new vaccines for meningitis and malaria, a new treatment for drug-resistant tuberculosis, and tools to improve women’s health.
About a year ago, Gates said the foundation planned to give away more than $200 billion over the next 20 years, including the balance of its endowment, and said it would sunset at the end of 2045. As it prepares for those changes, the foundation in 2026 told employees it would reduce its workforce by up to 500 positions over the next several years and it would cap operating expenses.
Write to Emily Glazer at Emily.Glazer@wsj.com and Krystal Hur at krystal.hur@wsj.com